Reconditioned car dealers demands Tk 10b incentives

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) has demanded an incentives worth Tk10 billion to absorb the shock of Covid-19 fallout.

The association also demanded cancellation of auction for vehicles lying in the port for a long time, as importers failed to take delivery of the imported vehicles.

The association alleged that the port authority wants to sell hundreds of cars through auctions aiming to ease port congestion without prior notice to, discussion with the importers and giving no opportunity to the importers, to pay the arrear tax and take delivery of the vehicles.

The organisation also fears that besides hundreds of vehicle put up for auction another 4,000 vehicles will be put up in the next few days.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at BARVIDA'S central office in the city on Tuesday.

BARVIDA leaders protesting at the auction also demanded financial incentives for the economic fallout caused by the Corona disaster and the obstruction in the collection of BARVIDA levy.

The association President Abdul Haque presented a written statement at the conference while other senior leaders were present at that time.

Abdul Haque said: "The imported vehicles of BARVIDA which have been kept in the port for a long time are being supposed to be sold in auction at a much lower price at Mongla Custom House recently.

He said to cover up the losses it is urgent for the dealers for financial incentives as the sector is severely damaged due to the Corona epidemic.

He also alleged that a vested quarter is trying to stop levy which is collected by BARVIDA at the Mongla Port against each imported car. He said the levy fund is being raised to make BARVIDA financially strong and let it play more positive role in the country's economic development and to work for social welfare.

He added: "Mongla port vehicle yard has a capacity to accommodate 10,000 vehicles, while currently only 6,000 vehicles are lying there." Hundreds of these vehicles have been put up for auction and another 4,000 will be put up for auction in the next few days.

"Auction is an ongoing process and we have no objection to it. However, they would have benefited more if they had informed the importers about the auction or if they had given the discount to the importers." he said.

The BARVIDA president said, "We have suffered a financial loss of around Tk10 billion as 400 showrooms were closed in April and May during the Kovid-19 pandemic. But we did not get any cooperation from the government's stimulus package."

"When we to to the bank for financial assistance, we are refused as according to the banks we do not belong to the service sector or industrial sector."

"In this situation, we demand Tk10 billion as support from the incentive package to reduce the loss of business and if this incentive is given, car dealers will be able to pay several thousand million of revenue to the government, the Barvida president said.























