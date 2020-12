Obituary

He left behind his wife, four sons, four daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death. KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Dec 15: Maulana Mahib Ullah, ex-principal of Sandwip Karamatia Fazil Madrassa in Chattogram, passed away on Monday night. He was 70.He hailed from Karoitala in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.After his Namaz-e-Janaja on Tuesday noon, he was laid to rest at his family graveyard.He left behind his wife, four sons, four daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.