Astronomer FR Sarkar passes away

SIRAJGFANJ, Dec 15: Astronomer FR Sarkar, vice-president of Bangladesh Astronomical Society, died of heart attack on Tuesday. He was 82.At 10am, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Mirpur National Heart Foundation hospital in Dhaka.He was the son of late Munsur Ali Sarkar of Enayetpur Village at Chauhali Upazila of the district.He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, relatives, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.For 45 years, he worked with United Nations on astronomical exploration.