Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 15: An elderly man has been strangulated to death in Charghat Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Mansur Rahman, 60, a resident of Daulatpur village under Shalua Union in the upazila.

Shalua Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ziaul Haque Masum Mansur was alone at home on Sunday night as his wife went to visit their son in Dhaka.

Neighbours heard the sound of groaning from the house of Mansur around 8.30 pm and called his housemaid and opened the lock of the house. At that time they found his throat-silt body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charghat Model Police Jahangir Alam said police were not yet sure who killed him and why. They have started investigation to identify those involved.

The body has been recovered and sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.







