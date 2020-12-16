Six killed in road mishaps in five dists

Six persons including two siblings were killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Munshiganj, Panchagarh, Noakhali, Khulna and Chandpur, in three days.

GAZARIA, MUNSHIGANJ: A woman was run over by a truck at Gazaria Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rabeya Akter Beauty, 31, a resident of Noyanagar Village in the upazila.

Locals said a Cumilla-bound goods-laden truck hit the woman in Baberchar Bus Stand area in the afternoon when she was crossing a road, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor Jiaul Islam declared her dead.

Bhaberchar highway police outpost in-charge Md Salah Uddin said police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A truck hit a cycle at Tentulia Upazila in the district on Monday evening, leaving the cycle rider dead.

The deceased was Abdus Salam, 65, a resident of Taigachh Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station (PS) Jahurul Islam said a truck hit the cycle in Kaliganj area at about 7 pm, leaving its rider dead on the spot.

NOAKHALI: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohag, 22, son of late Selim, a resident of Jirtali area in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck hit Sohag in front of Kalikapur Madrasa on the Noakhali-Laxmipur Highway after losing its control over the steering, which left him dead on the spot.

Begumganj PS OC Muhammad Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two siblings including a minor one were killed in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rakibul Islam Sheikh, 7, and his brother Sabbir Ahmed Sheikh, 14, residents of Rustampur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a bus hit a three-wheeler in Chukonagar area at around 4pm, which left Rakibul dead on the spot and Sabbir seriously injured.

Later, Sabbir succumbed to his injuries on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Khornia Police Outpost In-Charge Md Rejaul Karim Reja confirmed the incident.

FARIDGANJ, CHANDPUR: A mentally-imbalanced man was killed in a road accident in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Shafik Patwary, 65, a resident of Moishadi Village in Sadar Upazila.

Local sources said Shafique Patwary came to visit his daughter's house in Faridganj Upazila some days back.

However, he was returning to Moishadi Village riding by an auto-rickshaw at noon. At one stage, he jumped from the vehicle in Dhanua area on the Chandpur-Laxmipur Road, where a sand-laden truck crushed him.

He died on the spot.

Faridganj PS OC Mohammad Shahid Hossain confirmed the incident.











