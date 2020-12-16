|
Human chain protests attack on journo at Bhurungamari
|
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 15: In protest against attacking general secretary of Bhurungamari Press Club (BPC) and correspondent of Dainik Khola Kagoj, a human chain was formed in the upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The human chain was organised by BPC, Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command-Bhurungamari, and Bhurungamari Nagarik Samaj.
On December 11, the victim Emdadul Haq Montu was hit on head by Bhurungamari Union Chairman AKM Mahmudur Rahman Rozen. Emdad was wounded seriously.