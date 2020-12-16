Human chain protests attack on journo at Bhurungamari



Journalists formed a human chain in the town of Bhurungamari Upazila in Kurigram on Tuesday to protest attack on the local press club GS by the union chairman on December 11. photo: observer

The human chain was organised by BPC, Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command-Bhurungamari, and Bhurungamari Nagarik Samaj.

On December 11, the victim Emdadul Haq Montu was hit on head by Bhurungamari Union Chairman AKM Mahmudur Rahman Rozen. Emdad was wounded seriously.





















