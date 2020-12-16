3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL, Dec 15: A Tangail court on Monday awarded three persons death penalty for killing two minor boys after abduction in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.

The court has also sentenced three people to jail unto death and three to life term while nine of them were fined Tk 1 lakh.

District and Sessions Judge Saud Hasan handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

Among the convicted, Bahadur Miya, Milton and Rony Mia were given death penalty while Shahinur Shaha, Johirul Islam and Abdul Malek were sentenced to jail until death.

The other people Arif, Shamim Mia, and Zakir Hossain were given life term in prison.

Additional Public Prosecutor Khorshed Alam said Shakil, 11, son of Delwar Hossain, and Imran, 11, son of Abu Bakar of Char Chouhat area in Dhamrai of Dhaka, went missing on January 27, 2016.

The following day, the accused abductors demanded Tk 1 lakh each from their families. On January 29, throat-slit bodies of the minors were recovered from a garden in Haria Village in Mirzapur.

Shakil's mother filed a case with Mirzapur Police Station on January 30.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 11 persons on June 8.

Two accused were acquitted as their guilt was not proved and lifer Arif is still in hiding.




























