Election symbols distributed in Bakerganj, Wazipur municipalities

BARISHAL, Dec 15: Election symbols have been distributed to 73 mayoral and councilor candidates of Bakerganj and Wazipur municipality elections.

On Friday noon, they received their respective symbols from local Election Commission office. The symbols were handed over by Returning Officer and District Election Officer Nurul Alom.

Of the 73 candidates, three mayoral candidates, 25 councilor and 9 reserve councilor candidates will contest in the Bakerganj municipality election. Three mayoral candidates, 24 councilor and 9 reserve councilor candidates will contest the Wazirpur municipality election.

Elections of both municipalities will be held on December 28.

Three mayor candidates of the Bakerganj Pourasabha are Lokman Hossain Dakua (AL), SM. Maniruzzaman (BNP) and Mowlana Khalilur Rahaman (Islami Andolon Bangladesh-IAB).

Three mayor candidates of the Wazirpur Pourasabha are Gias Uddin Bepari (AL), Shahidul Islam Khan (BNP) and Kazi Shahidul Islam (Islami Andolon Bangladesh).

There are 15,304 votes in the Bakerganj Pourasabha while 11,924 votes in the Wazirpur Pourasabha. The running mayors of these municipalities belong to AL.

