Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, 3:24 PM
Home Countryside

Govt medicines being dumped at Daulatpur

Published : Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Dec 15: The free medicines meant for general patients of the 50-Bed Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex in the district are being dumped.
These medicines are not given to patients of the hospital in time.
A visit fond dumped medicines in the waste bin inside the hospital boundary. The patients or relatives have to purchase the same medicines from pharmacy instead of getting those officially.
An elderly patient Lutfar Rahman, who came from Haringachhi Village, complained, "I have been undergoing treatment here for the last three days. Every day I am being given red and blue tablets twice. But other medicines had to be bought from outside."
In a round at the hospital, it was found that general patients are being compelled to buy saline from medicine traders and brokers.
Reliable sources inside the hospital and locals said, despite stock of necessary medicines, indoor and outdoor patients have to collect medicines from           pharmacies.
About the dumped medicines, Store In-charge of the hospital Bazlur Rahman said, "I don't keep account of medicines. Upazila health and family planning officer (UHFPO) keeps it."
UHFPO (Acting) Tawhidul Hasan Tuhin said, for being date expired, these medicines have been dumped.
But he declined commenting when asked why these medicines were not given to patients in time.
He also declined commenting when asked whether this reckless dumping, instead of destroying legally, is risking the public health.


