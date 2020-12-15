BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO Shamim Ahmed briefing the importance and strict compliance of AML and CFT policy guidelines at a virtual training on Anti Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism for the Employees of Agent Banking through in the city recently. The training session was conducted by officials from Agent Banking Division and Anti Money Laundering Department of the bank. Javed Tariq, Principal of Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) moderated the virtual session. A total number of 52 officials and Agents attended the online programme. photo: BankSoutheast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain and National Exchange Company S.R.L, Italy Chairman Mohammed Idrish Farazy exchanging documents after signing an remittance disbursement agreement on behalf of their respective sides in presence of their officials, at a ceremony held in the city on Monday. Under this agreement, Bangladeshi expatriates from Italy can send their hard earned money through National Exchange Company S.R.L, Italy and can withdraw from any branch of Southeast Bank. photo: Bank