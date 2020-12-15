

MTB holds 17th EGM

MTB Vice Chairman, Khwaja Nargis Hossain, MTB Directors, Syed Manzur Elahi (Founding Chairman), Dr. Arif Dowla, M. A. Rouf, Anika Chowdhury, Daniel de Lange, Tarik Ur Rahman, Independent Director, Nasreen Sattar, Managing Director and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman and a large number of shareholders also attended the meeting.

Chowdhury Asif joined the meeting on behalf of Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Director.

In the meeting, the shareholders unanimously approved the proposal for issuance of unsecured, contingent-convertible, BASEL III compliant, perpetual bond (PB) of BDT 4,000 million as part of Additional Tier I regulatory Capital of the bank.





The 17th Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd was held recently through digital platform. MTB Chairman, Md. Hedayetullah, presided over the meeting, says a press release.MTB Vice Chairman, Khwaja Nargis Hossain, MTB Directors, Syed Manzur Elahi (Founding Chairman), Dr. Arif Dowla, M. A. Rouf, Anika Chowdhury, Daniel de Lange, Tarik Ur Rahman, Independent Director, Nasreen Sattar, Managing Director and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman and a large number of shareholders also attended the meeting.Chowdhury Asif joined the meeting on behalf of Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Director.In the meeting, the shareholders unanimously approved the proposal for issuance of unsecured, contingent-convertible, BASEL III compliant, perpetual bond (PB) of BDT 4,000 million as part of Additional Tier I regulatory Capital of the bank.