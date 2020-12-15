Pak tax reforms hit by uncertainty amid cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14: The federal government's notification has added to uncertainty in the po­wer corridors as to who will look after the aff­airs of Pakistan's top tax machinery after the former adviser to the prime minister on fin­ance and revenue, Dr Hafeez Shaikh, was elevated to the position of finance minister only.

The cabinet notification reads Dr Shai­kh will look after the portfolio of finance with no reference of the revenue portfolio that he had held before being made a federal minister.

The notification reads in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 92, read with Article 91 (9) of the Constitution, the president, on the advice of the prime minister, has been pleased to appoint Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as federal

minister. He will hold the portfolio of finance as allocated by the prime minister in terms of rule 3 (4) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

When a top official in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was asked about the developments, he expressed his ignorance. He said he was also not aware as to who would look after the affairs of the revenue division since the issuance of notification a day ago.

The government recently appointed a retired federal finance secretary, Dr Waqar Masood Khan, as special assistant to the prime minister on revenue with the status of a state minister. However, he was reporting to then adviser Dr Hafeez as official in charge of the revenue division.

While talking to Dawn, a key cabinet minister said he was also not aware of the development and even did not know how it had happened. "I can comment on the development when I get some clarification from the cabinet division on Monday," the minister remarked.

Also, there were claims that this might be the result of an 'omission or error' in the notification, but sources told Dawn that the notification was issued as per direction of the prime minister's secretariat.

Last year in July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the portfolio of revenue to Hammad Azhar as federal minister only to take it back a day later while appointing him minister for economic affairs division instead. Later in March 2020, the PM made another attempt to appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan as his adviser on revenue with the status of federal minister. Despite wishes of the premier to separate revenue from finance, the move was blocked.

If the prime minister did not take back his decision this time, special assistant Dr Waqar would be reporting directly to him as minister in charge of revenue division. However, another source in the finance ministry said Dr Shaikh had approached the prime minister to record his displeasure over the decision. The prime minister assured him that the issue would be resolved within the next two to three days, the source added. -Dawn











