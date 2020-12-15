Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China urges US to stop abusing state power on foreign firms

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BEIJING, Dec 14: China on Monday urged the United States to stop abusing state power to crack down on foreign companies, after Nasdaq said it will remove four Chinese companies' shares from indexes in response to a US order.
China will continue to uphold legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.
Nasdaq said on Friday it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies from the indexes on Dec. 21. The move came in response to a US order restricting purchase of their shares.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MTB holds 17th EGM
Pak tax reforms hit by uncertainty amid cabinet reshuffle
Airlines converting passenger planes to freighters on e-commerce boom
China urges US to stop abusing state power on foreign firms
Stocks rise on positive sentiment
Walton offers discount on computer items on V-Day
Smartphone vivo V20SE attracts young customers


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Professionalism: A key to development
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft