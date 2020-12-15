Stocks rise on positive sentiment

Stocks rose for the fourth consecutive day on Monday as investors continued buying shares pulling indices up at both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index on the DSE rose by 20.59 points or 0.40 per cent to 5,147 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 14.45 points to 1,813 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 11.88 points to 1,192 at the close of the trading.

The DSE market-cap also rose to Tk 4,168 billion to more than 21 months high since March 19, last year when market-cap recorded Tk 4,177 billion.

Turnover on the DSE however, fell slightly to Tk 9.79 billion, which was more than 2.40 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.03 billion.

Market operators said the investors' enthusiasm sustained, as the institutional investors, including global fund managers, were putting fresh stakes on large-cap stocks amid positive expectation.

Price surge of Grameenphone, Marico, Beximco Pharma, Square Pharma and Islami Bank-off-set the price fall of Walton, United Power, LafargeHolcim, BATBC and Publai Bank, according to data of amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst. Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 358 issues traded, 166 ended lower, 122 higher and 70 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 187,418 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 356.99 million shares and mutual fund units.

Beximco topped the turnover chart with 21.07 million shares worth Tk 678 million changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, Dominage Steel, IFIC Bank and SS Steel.

Dominage Steel Building Systems was the day's best performer, posting a 9.89 per cent gain while Aman Feed was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose nearly 100 points to close at 14,786 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 60 points to close at 8,905.

Of the issues traded, 118 declined, 96 advanced and 53 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.78 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of nearly Tk 756 million.







