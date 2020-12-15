Smartphone vivo V20SE attracts young customers

Smartphone manufacturer company Vivo started the year 2020 with the launch of V19, V20 and the star products of the V series named V20SE, which grabbed the attraction of all level of customers, especially the young generation mostly in our country.

The phone is designed with 33W flash charging technology with the massive 4,100mAh battery which keeps up with the user all day long. It is now 50% faster and has eight safety protections. As per the lab tests; it can replenish your battery to 62% in just 30 minutes, or a full recharge in just under an hour.

For the smooth and steady performance of applications and games; this gadget has equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB extendable ROM. Its ROM can be extended up to 1 TB which will offer to store a huge amount of memory.

Camera shakes during recording produces poor unclear footage. vivo understands the challenge and introduced the Ultra Stable Video feature to remove blurriness through EIS detection. EIS helps to suppress the jittering of the handheld camera with the help of the physical gyroscope, which in turn gives stable and clearer video images, even when in motion.

vivo V20SE device with latest technology upgrades offering comparatively an affordable price of BDT 26,990 only that is best suited for dynamic consumers.







