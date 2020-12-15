Video
Synesis IT Limited got Digital Bangladesh 2020 award

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director, Synesis IT, received the award from State Minister for ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium on Sunday.

In recognition of unique contribution in the field of information and communication technology, Synesis IT Limited received the Digital Bangladesh 2020 award as the best ICT organization.
The inaugural and award ceremony of the 4th Digital Bangladesh Day was held on Sunday at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium.
Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director, Synesis IT, received the award from State Minister for ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Md. Harun-ur-Rashid, Vice Chairman, Synesis IT and Quazi Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Manager and Team Lead, Marketing and Product Innovation, Synesis IT also present at the occasion.
The President Md. Abdul Hamid was present as the Chief Guest at the inaugural and award ceremony. The day was celebrated through various programmes in District-Upazilas nationwide and the Bangladesh embassies in abroad with the theme 'Jodio Manchi Durotto, Tobuo Achi Songjukto' by the initiative of the ICT division.
The Managing Director of Synesis IT Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury said on this achievement, "We have received this award in recognition of the trust that Synesis IT has created in everyone since its launch and the work it has done to establish itself as a leading IT company.
"We are extremely happy and proud to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICT Division for giving us this recognition and congratulating all the members of Synesis IT for their contribution."
Synesis IT has recently signed NEIR agreement with BTRC and also working successfully on important projects like Shastho Batayon, Covid 19 Telehealth Center, Ma-Telehealth Center, Shukhi Poribar Call Center, e-Tin Services etc.


