Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BKB gets Md Nasiruzzaman as new Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Md. Nasiruzzaman

Md. Nasiruzzaman

Md. Nasiruzzaman, former Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) as Chairman on Monday, says a press release.
Nasiruzzaman prior to his successful Secretarial job of two years in the Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, he was the Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).
Before he also served in different posts in field administration including Deputy Commissioner in Sherpur District.  Besides, he performed duties in different positions in Finance Division, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Religious Affairs.
Md. Nasiruzzaman obtained graduation in Social welfare from the University of Dhaka, MBA from Northern University and MSc. in Environmental Science from State University of Bangladesh.
He has also taken professional training from Duke University of Durham from USA, University of Wolverhampton, UK and Harvard University, USA.
Throughout his career, he got the opportunity to devote himself in sports and cultural activities, associated with different socio-cultural organisations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MTB holds 17th EGM
Pak tax reforms hit by uncertainty amid cabinet reshuffle
Airlines converting passenger planes to freighters on e-commerce boom
China urges US to stop abusing state power on foreign firms
Stocks rise on positive sentiment
Walton offers discount on computer items on V-Day
Smartphone vivo V20SE attracts young customers


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft