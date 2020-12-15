BKB gets Md Nasiruzzaman as new Chairman



Md. Nasiruzzaman

Nasiruzzaman prior to his successful Secretarial job of two years in the Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, he was the Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).

Before he also served in different posts in field administration including Deputy Commissioner in Sherpur District. Besides, he performed duties in different positions in Finance Division, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Md. Nasiruzzaman obtained graduation in Social welfare from the University of Dhaka, MBA from Northern University and MSc. in Environmental Science from State University of Bangladesh.

He has also taken professional training from Duke University of Durham from USA, University of Wolverhampton, UK and Harvard University, USA.

Throughout his career, he got the opportunity to devote himself in sports and cultural activities, associated with different socio-cultural organisations.









Md. Nasiruzzaman, former Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) as Chairman on Monday, says a press release.Nasiruzzaman prior to his successful Secretarial job of two years in the Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, he was the Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).Before he also served in different posts in field administration including Deputy Commissioner in Sherpur District. Besides, he performed duties in different positions in Finance Division, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Religious Affairs.Md. Nasiruzzaman obtained graduation in Social welfare from the University of Dhaka, MBA from Northern University and MSc. in Environmental Science from State University of Bangladesh.He has also taken professional training from Duke University of Durham from USA, University of Wolverhampton, UK and Harvard University, USA.Throughout his career, he got the opportunity to devote himself in sports and cultural activities, associated with different socio-cultural organisations.