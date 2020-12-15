GP wins 16 digital marketing awards

Grameenphone (GP) has won two Bronze awards of Best Use of Display for two different campaigns - 'The Choice of the User (data)' and 'Chatbot on Display', one Silver Award of Best Use of Display for the 'Teaching Sign Language Through Interactive Banner' campaign.

The company has won two Bronze awards for Best Video for 'Independence Day' and 'Deep Sea Network' campaigns, and one Silver award for 'Online Etiquette.'

GP has also won another award for the 'Online Etiquette' campaign - Silver award for Best Integrated Digital Campaign. The company has won one Silver and one Bronze award of Best Use of Data & Analytics for 'GP Data: Turning Data into Business Value' and 'Data-Driven App Marketing: MyGP' respectively.

Apart from these, GP has also won a Silver Award of Best Use of FB for 'Child Online Safety'; Gold Award of Best Use of YouTube for 'GP Data Contextual Bumper Ads'; Silver Award of Best Social Campaign for 'GP Kemon Achen Tara'; Silver award of Best App Marketing for 'MyGP App - Super App Loading'; Silver award of Best Use of Search for 'Online Recharge: Anytime, Anywhere'; Bronze award of Best Content Marketing for 'GP Sign-line'; and Gold award of Best Use of Mobile for 'Gorbomala: The Alphabets of Pride (MyGP Bangla launch).'









