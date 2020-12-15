NBR returns to old VAT rebate system on credit purchase

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has cancelled the order related to VAT rebate on purchase of raw materials on credit following the demands made by a section of businesses over procedural complexities.

The NBR's VAT wing on Thursday cancelled the order which it issued on November 11 determining the procedures on obtaining VAT rebate in case of raw material purchase on credit.

Officials said that both businesses and field-level VAT officials had been facing difficulties in complying with the procedures. The accounting software operated by many businesses does not support the procedures.

Although the procedures determined through the November-11 order had created complexities for a section of traders, it made the obtaining of the rebate process easier for other groups, they said.

Considering the advantages and disadvantages, the NBR decided to suspend the order, they added. Now, traders who buy raw materials on credit will follow procedures which they followed before November 11 to obtain VAT rebate on paid input VAT, a senior VAT official said. Field-level VAT officials will solve problems which businesses may face in getting rebate on a casetocase basis, he said.

Earlier in separate letters, the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd and Advance Chemical Industries Limited, among others, requested the revenue board to withdraw the order on obtaining rebate.

The procedures determined in the order are contradictory with the provisions of the VAT and Supplementary Duty Act-2012 and the VAT and SD Rules-2016, they said.













