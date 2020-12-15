Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR returns to old VAT rebate system on credit purchase

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has cancelled the order related to VAT rebate on purchase of raw materials on credit following the demands made by a section of businesses over procedural complexities.
The NBR's VAT wing on Thursday cancelled the order which it issued on November 11 determining the procedures on obtaining VAT rebate in case of raw material purchase on credit.
Officials said that both businesses and field-level VAT officials had been facing difficulties in complying with the procedures. The accounting software operated by many businesses does not support the procedures.
Although the procedures determined through the November-11 order had created complexities for a section of traders, it made the obtaining of the rebate process easier for other groups, they said.
Considering the advantages and disadvantages, the NBR decided to suspend the order, they added. Now, traders who buy raw materials on credit will follow procedures which they followed before November 11 to obtain VAT rebate on paid input VAT, a senior VAT official said. Field-level VAT officials will solve problems which businesses may face in getting rebate on a casetocase basis, he said.
Earlier in separate letters, the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd and Advance Chemical Industries Limited, among others, requested the revenue board to withdraw the order on obtaining rebate.
The procedures determined in the order are contradictory with the provisions of the VAT and Supplementary Duty Act-2012 and the VAT and SD Rules-2016, they said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MTB holds 17th EGM
Pak tax reforms hit by uncertainty amid cabinet reshuffle
Airlines converting passenger planes to freighters on e-commerce boom
China urges US to stop abusing state power on foreign firms
Stocks rise on positive sentiment
Walton offers discount on computer items on V-Day
Smartphone vivo V20SE attracts young customers


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft