GP brings iPhone 12 for customers

As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh to serve customers better with the possible access to Apple's latest innovation, Grameenphone (GP) is offering the new iPhone 12.

With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature unparalleled new camera system, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the most significant jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone, says a press release.

Customers will be able to purchase iPhone 12 from their all-dedicated sales channels (GP Experience Center and online shop).

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit https://gpoffers.co/iphone-12 or nearest Grameenphone Experience Center.

















