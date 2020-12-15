Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSEC Adopts New Policy

IPO seekers must buy share at least worth Tk 20,000

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

IPO seekers must buy share at least worth Tk 20,000

IPO seekers must buy share at least worth Tk 20,000

The evaluation committee of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has adopted a policy to provide share to all applicants seeking initial public offering (IPO) of a company provided each of them invest at least Tk 20,000.
The policy was adopted at the first meeting of the committee held at the Bangladesh Securities And Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Sunday
The meeting also decided to update the Electronics Subscription System (ESS), abolish the lot system, fix the application fee and reduce the transaction time of the new company.
BSEC Director and Chairman of the Committee confirmed to reporters at the end of the meeting. Mansur Rahman the BSEC Director presided over the meeting while representatives of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) and CDBL were present.
According to the meeting sources, if there is a minimum investment of Tk 20,000 in the secondary market in the stock market, one can apply for an IPO.
The committee will propose this matter to the commission. However, the commission will decide the amount of money. In addition, the lottery system will be abolished and shares will be allotted to investors in the BO in an automated system.
Meanwhile, the committee is thinking of updating the ESS first to allot shares to all the investors who have applied. In that case the information has to be updated as per the prescribed application fee instead of the lot lot system of shares in brokerage houses and CDBL.
It is further learned that in case of IPO application, a certain amount of fee will be fixed by abolishing the share lot system. The rest of the money will be returned to the BO account by allocating shares as per the total applicant.
For example, a company released 1 crore shares in the market and applied for 3 million. In this case 1 crore shares will be distributed equally among 3 million investors.
In this case an investor will receive the allotted shares. According to the shares, the broker house or the merchant bank will deduct a certain amount of money and return the rest to the investors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MTB holds 17th EGM
Pak tax reforms hit by uncertainty amid cabinet reshuffle
Airlines converting passenger planes to freighters on e-commerce boom
China urges US to stop abusing state power on foreign firms
Stocks rise on positive sentiment
Walton offers discount on computer items on V-Day
Smartphone vivo V20SE attracts young customers


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft