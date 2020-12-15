

IPO seekers must buy share at least worth Tk 20,000

The policy was adopted at the first meeting of the committee held at the Bangladesh Securities And Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Sunday

The meeting also decided to update the Electronics Subscription System (ESS), abolish the lot system, fix the application fee and reduce the transaction time of the new company.

BSEC Director and Chairman of the Committee confirmed to reporters at the end of the meeting. Mansur Rahman the BSEC Director presided over the meeting while representatives of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) and CDBL were present.

According to the meeting sources, if there is a minimum investment of Tk 20,000 in the secondary market in the stock market, one can apply for an IPO.

The committee will propose this matter to the commission. However, the commission will decide the amount of money. In addition, the lottery system will be abolished and shares will be allotted to investors in the BO in an automated system.

Meanwhile, the committee is thinking of updating the ESS first to allot shares to all the investors who have applied. In that case the information has to be updated as per the prescribed application fee instead of the lot lot system of shares in brokerage houses and CDBL.

It is further learned that in case of IPO application, a certain amount of fee will be fixed by abolishing the share lot system. The rest of the money will be returned to the BO account by allocating shares as per the total applicant.

For example, a company released 1 crore shares in the market and applied for 3 million. In this case 1 crore shares will be distributed equally among 3 million investors.

In this case an investor will receive the allotted shares. According to the shares, the broker house or the merchant bank will deduct a certain amount of money and return the rest to the investors.









