One more war time 250kg bomb found in Dhaka airport



An Air Force bomb disposal team recovering an unexploded 250kg bomb, believed to have been dropped during Liberation War in 1971, from the construction site of the 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Monday. Earlier another bomb was recovered from the site on December 9. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The bomb disposal unit of Air Force's Bangabandhu Base rushed to the scene quickly and defused the bomb, the ISPR release

said. Later, the bomb was taken to a safer place for dismantling it.

The release also said bomb experts believe it was dropped sometime during the Liberation War in 1971. Earlier on December 9, workers found a 250kg bomb in the same construction site.

Construction work on the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) began in late December after months of delay.

The work was originally scheduled to start in April last year and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) had planned to finish it by April 2021.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the expansion project on October 24 in 2017 at an estimated cost of Tk 13,610.46 crore. Later, it was revised to around Tk 21,399.06 crore. Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) is financing the construction work.

Four companies, including NIPPON KOEI, Oriental Consultant Global, CPG Consultants of Singapore and Design Consultants Ltd of Bangladesh, were jointly appointed as consultants for the construction project on June 11 in 2017. But the consulting firms could not start work in time. The expenditure for the consulting firm has been estimated at Tk 570.79 crore.







