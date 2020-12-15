Video
8 get death for killing girl after rape in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Dec 14: A tribunal here on Monday sentenced eight people to death for killing a nine-year-old girl after rape in 2018.
Judge Jamiul Haidar of Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-4 pronounced the verdict.
The condemned convicts are Belal Hossain alias Bijoy, Rabiul Islam alias Rubel, Hasibul Islam alias Liton, Aksan Mia alias Hasan, Mohammad Sujon, Meheraj alias Tutul, Manirul Islam Manu and Shahadat Hossain Soikat. Of them, Shahadat was tried in absentia. The tribunal also fined the convicts Tk one lakh each.
The prosecution story is that the convicts picked up Meem, daughter of Jamal Uddin of Akbar Shah area and took her to a building named Mamtaz Mahal in the area on January 21, 2018. Later, they raped the girl and strangled her.
Local people spotted the body of Meem near the stairs of a six-storey building in the area the same day.
The victim's mother Rabeya Begum filed a case with Akbar Shah Police Station. Police arrested seven people.
In 2019, police submitted the charge sheet against the accused. During investigation, police came to know that the convicts killed the girl in a planned way centring a previous enmity with her mother.     Meanwhile, the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Parliament on November 17 for ensuring death penalty as the highest punishment for the heinous crime of rape.
The government came up with the move after the rape incident at MC College and another in Noakhali fuelled countrywide protests against sexual violence against women.


