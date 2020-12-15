Covid-19: 37 more die, 1,799 new cases

The health authorities in Bangladesh on Monday reported 1,799 new Covid -19 cases in 24 hours, pushing the country's total tally 492,332. Besides, 37 more people died from the disease during the period, raising the death toll to 7,089. The mortality rate was recordrd 1.44 percent, said the Directorate General of Health Services.

So far, 423,885 patients - 86.09 percent -- including 2,949new ones in the last 24 hours have recovered.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12.

Until now, 2,986,458 tests have been carried out, including 16828 new ones, and 16.49 percent of the patients turned out to be positive.

Countries and regions around the world have recorded more than 72 million Covid-19 cases with over 1.61 million fatalities since it was first reported in China about a year ago, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global caseload stood at 72,221,636 with 1,612,014 deaths on Monday morning. Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved and those showing high efficacy are giving hope in the otherwise grim situation which shows no sign of improvement.

It will take months for many countries to procure and distribute the vaccines. Many countries are already reporting a second wave of infection while the WHO last month warned of a third wave.

The United States has been hit the worst by the pandemic. The country has recorded 16,251,975 cases as of Monday morning with 299,163 deaths.

A total of 213,305 new cases and 2,283 deaths were reported across the US on Saturday, according to data updated Sunday by the CDC.

Meanwhile, the first of freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials were sent to distribution sites across the US on Sunday. The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in US history, reports AP.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the US, and the third-largest caseload next to the US and India.

According to a report from the country's Ministry of Health on Sunday, Brazil has registered over 6,901,952 cases and more than 181,402 deaths from COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,857,029 on Monday as the death toll mounted to 143,019, according to the JHU data. -UNB













