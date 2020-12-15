Video
Ex-DG of Pry Edn, four others seek apology from SC

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Appearing before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, former Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal and four other government officials on Monday apologized unconditionally for not complying with its 2017 order.
The three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali later accepted their apology
and disposed of a contempt of court petition over appointing a qualified candidate to the post of primary school teacher.
The five government officials informed the apex court that the government had recently appointed Beauty Begum, who qualified for the post of primary school teacher in Gaibandha in 2008, as per the apex court order.
Other four officials are DPE Deputy Director Md Ramjan Ali, Gaibandha District Primary Education Officer Aminul Islam, Sadar Upazila Primary Education Officer Md Abdus Salam and Assistant Primary Education Officer Masumul Islam.
ABM Altaf Hossain, lawyer of the petitioner told the media that the apex court disposed of the matter after they appeared before the court and prayed unconditional apology.
On December 7, the SC summoned former director general of the Directorate of Primary Education Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal and four other government officials for not complying with its 2017 order.
It asked them to appear before the apex court on December 14 as they did not comply with the order to recruit a qualified candidate for the post of primary school teacher.
Beauty Begum filed the petition against the five government officials for committing contempt of court by not appointing her as a teacher although she stood first in 2008 recruitment test.
The government officials employed Nazma Sultana, who placed second in the examination for the same position in Gaibandha in 2008, instead of Beauty Begum.
Earlier, the Appellate Division on August 3 in 2017 directed the officials to appoint Beauty Begum to the post in 15 days.
But the officials are yet to implement the apex court directive which is tantamount to the contempt of court, lawyer Altaf Hossain said.


