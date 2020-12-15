Video
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020
Polls to 64 more municipalities on Jan 30

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Elections to 64 more municipalities will be held on January 30 next year, the Election Commission (EC) has said.
Md Alamgir, Senior Secretary of the EC, announced the schedule for the third phase of polls to the municipalities at a press conference held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Monday.
According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is December 31. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 3 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is January 10.The EC secretary said voting of these municipalities will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break. In the third phase, elections to all 64 municipalities will be held through ballot papers, he added.
In first phase, 25 municipalities will go to polls on December 28 using electronic voting machines (EVMs). In the second phase, polls to 61 municipalities will be held on January 16.  Of them, voting in 29 municipalities will be held by using EVMs and the rest 32 will be held through ballot papers.
The staggered elections to municipalities in the country were held in 2015 by the EC headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.
The  municipalities included in the third phase voting are Gobindaganj of Gaibandha, Dhamoirhat and Naogaon Sadar of Naogaon, Gopalganj in Sylhet, Dhunat, Gabtali, Shibganj, Nandigram and Kahalu of Bogura, Mundumala of Rajshahi, Maulvibazar Sadar, Kotchandpur of Chandpur, Feni Sadar, Munshiganj Sadar, Nakla of Sherpur, Chauddagram, Laksham and Bogura of Cumilla, Hajiganj of Chandpur, Shingra of Natore, Kesharhat of Rajshahi, Darsana or Chuadanga, Nalchhiti in Jhalkathi, Durgapur in Netrakona, Monirampur of Jashore, Hatia and Chaumuhani of Noakhali, Ramganj or Lakshmipur, Kotiadi in Kishoreganj, Tungipara of Gopalganj, Naria, Jajira and Bhedarganj of Shariatpur, Barguna Sadar and Pathargatha, Borhanuddin and Daulatkhan of Bhola, Nalitabari of Sherpur, Ulipur of Kurigram, Hakimpur of Dinajpur, Rahanpur of Chapainawabganj, Narail Sadar, Koloroa of Sylhet, Pangsha of Rajbari, Swarupkathi of Pirojpur, Gaurnadi and Mehendiganj of Barishal, Sarishabari of Jamalpur, Gouripur, Iswarganj, Bhaluka and Trishal of Mymensingh, Zakiganj of Sylhet, Horinakundu of Jhenidah, Tangail Sadar, Bhuiyapur, Sakhipur, Modhupur and Mirzapur, Jaldhaka of Nilphamari, Pabna Sadar, Paikgachha, and Kalia in Narail.


