Chattogram city polls on January 27

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls, postponed for Covid -19 pandemic, will be held on January 27 next.

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Md Alamgir announced the CCC polls date at a press conference held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in city's Agargaon on Monday.

He said voting will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break. The Commission will use the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all the centres.

Elections will be held for mayoral and councillor posts in the corporation, he added.

According to the laws, the CCC polls must be held by February 5 next.

The government appointed district administrator to the corporation after postponing the election due to coronavirus transmission.

However, Alamgir said the candidates can submit nomination papers afresh in the wards where candidates had died. Nomination papers for reserved wards No. 6, 30, 37 and 40 can be submitted till December 30. Nomination papers can be withdrawn till January 7.

The candidates who have already submitted their nomination forms would not need to submit nomination papers again, he added.

The CCC polls were scheduled for March 29. But, the EC had postponed the polls due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The government declared general holidays nationwide from March 26.

Our staff correspondent from Chattogram reported that Regional Election Officer Hasanuzzaman said they are ready to hold the elections on the date announced by the Election Commission. The lists of the presiding and polling officers have already been updated, he added.

Meanwhile, the candidates of political parties, including Awami League and BNP have started their electioneering in the port city.

AL mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain are holding several meetings daily.

Chattogram City unit of AL has finalised the list of 900 polling agents by November 7 as per the directive of the central committee.

As the tenure of Mayor AJM Nasiruddin expired on August 5, the LGRD Ministry made Khurshed Alam Sujan as the administrator of CCC on August 4. According to the LGRD Act, Sujan's tenure will expire on February 2 next year.

As many as six candidates for mayor, 170 for 41 ward and 56 for 14 reserved Councillor posts will contest the CCC polls scheduled for January 27.

Chattogram municipality was declared a city corporation in 1990 with Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury appointed the first mayor. In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005.

BNP's Manjur Alam Manju won the mayoral race in 2010, defeating Mohiuddin. After his tenure, the mayoral post went back to AL as AJM Nasir Uddin won the polls on April 28 in 2015.

According to local office of EC, the total numbers of polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 735, and the numbers of polling booths are 4886. The numbers of voters are 1951052, including 998723 males and 952329 females.





