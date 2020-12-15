Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US interested in development plans for Ctg Port

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Chargé d'Affaires at US Embassy in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner has said the United States is interested in the development plans for the Chittagong Port due to its role as gatekeeper for Bangladesh's export economy.
Wagner conveyed it to Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad.
During the meeting, Wagner said the U.S. Trade and Development Agency is eager to support infrastructure projects in high-growth emerging markets such as Bangladesh with feasibility studies, technical assistance, and pilot projects.
"U.S. companies are ready to provide expertise
and systems, including those to reduce congestion and boost efficiency."
Wagner and Embassy colleagues visited Chattogram Sunday and Monday to support the robust economic partnership between Bangladesh and the United States, said the US Embassy.
Wagner discussed expansion plans for the Port of Chittagong, including opportunities for participation by U.S. companies; engaged with female entrepreneurs pursuing successful businesses and overcoming gender discrimination; and explored further opportunities with the operators of Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills for using U.S.-grown cotton.
Successfully operating any business is difficult, even more so when faced with additional challenges due to the operator's gender, members of the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry told the US diplomat during a roundtable discussion.
The entrepreneurs shared methods they use to overcome discrimination and promote and grow their businesses.
They noted the growing contribution women business owners and operators make to the Bangladesh economy.
 "I was impressed by the innovative and committed women of the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and encouraged by the example they set for so many aspiring female entrepreneurs," said Wagner.
The US said it is committed to partnering with Bangladesh to promote inclusive economic prosperity and help create the conditions to encourage economic growth by traditionally underrepresented groups, including women.
Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills, a unit of Ispahani Limited, is one of the pioneer textile mills of Bangladesh.
With Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of Ispahani Limited, Wagner discussed further opportunities for using U.S.-grown cotton to produce yarns for the knit and woven industries in Bangladesh.
She noted the mill demonstrates how quality imports from the United States can support the export economy of Bangladesh.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arthritis drug may help Covid patients recover: Study
Man kills himself at court failing to reunite with wife, son
Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
One more war time 250kg bomb found in Dhaka airport
8 get death for killing girl after rape in Ctg
Pak opposition announces long march to Islamabad to oust Imran
Covid-19: 37 more die, 1,799 new cases
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft