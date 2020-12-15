Video
Rehearing of Haji Salim’s appeal challenging 13-year jail term on Jan 11

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday fixed January 11 for rehearing an appeal filed by ruling Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim, challenging a lower court verdict that sentenced him to 13 years' imprisonment in a graft case during emergency period in 2008.
The HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq fixed the date for rehearing of the appeal after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) prayed for a date for its rehearing.
Senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumdar and Sayeed Ahmed Raza appeared for Haji Salim while Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC.
The ACC on November 9 moved the HC seeking a date for rehearing on the appeal filed by Haji Mohammad Salim.
Later, on November 11, the same HC bench had asked the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 to send all the related documents against Haji Mohammad Salim to it by December 7.
On January 12 in 2015, the Appellate Division, responding to an ACC appeal, cancelled a HC judgement that on November 1 in 2011 scrapped the special court verdict sentencing him to 13 years in jail for possessing wealth worth Tk 26.92 crore beyond his known source of income.
The Appellate Division in the verdict had also directed the ACC to take steps so that Salim's appeal was disposed of in an expeditious manner through holding a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit.'



