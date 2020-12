Death anniv

Ambia Khatun died on December 15, 2010 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore, said a press release.

The board of directors, executives, officers and staff members of the company prayed for the salvation of the departed soul. Today is the 10th death Anniversary of Ambia Khatun Majumder, mother of Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of Crystal Insurance Limited.Ambia Khatun died on December 15, 2010 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore, said a press release.The board of directors, executives, officers and staff members of the company prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.