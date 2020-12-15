

AL-backed panel wins CoUTA election

CoUTA chief election commissioner announced the result of election around 9:00pm.

Dr. Md. Shamimul Islam from Economics department elected president with 109 votes while Dr. Kazi Mohammad Kamal Uddin from the same department were elected general secretary with 127 votes from the pro-AL teachers' panel Bangabandhu Parisad.

The nearest competitors for the president and general secretary posts were NM Robiul Awal Chowdhury (85 votes) and Md. Nasir Hossain (68votes).

Besides, the other winning candidates of the panel are, Mohammad Maksudul Karim and Md. Sadequzzaman were elected as the vice-president, Md. Mokaddes-ul-Islam as Joint General Secretary, Md. Abu Bakar Siddique Treasurer, Ruhul Amin Publicity and Publication Secretary, Shah Eklimur Reza Literature, Culture and Sports Secretary.

7 posts of executive members respectively--Biswajit Chandra Dev, Md. Rashidul Islam Sheikh, Dr. Mohammad Julhas Mia, Dr. Sajal Chandra Majumdar, Md. Tofail Ahmed, Md. Nazmul Haque and Md. Aman Mahbub.

A total of 33 candidates, including 15 from 30 from the two panels of the pro-AL party and 3 from the pro-BNP party, contested for 15 seats. A total of 200 people voted.







