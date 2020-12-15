Video
UN Peacekeeping Mission

BAF to replace 320 members deployed in DR Congo 

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent 

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is going to replace three contingents consisting of 320 members at the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).
As a part of this replacement, 190 BAF members left Dhaka for DR Congo on Monday by a chartered plane of Bangladesh Biman Airlines, an ISPR handout said.
The rest of the contingent members will depart for DR Congo on January 14 next year.
Contingents of Bangladesh Air Force are comprised of Utility Aviation Unit-18, Airfield Support Unit-18 and Air Transport Unit-11.
Commander of Utility Aviation Unit-18 Group Captain Abu Sayeed Mehboob Khan and Commander of Air Transport Unit-11 Group Captain Md Asif Iqbal left for DR Congo in the first flight.
Bangladesh Air Force has achieved a good reputation and glory by performing their duties in mitigating conflict with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in DR Congo.
A special Munajat was offered seeking more excellence of the contingents in future at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) prior to their departure for DR Congo.



