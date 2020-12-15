Court to record statements of  witnesses Jan 18

A Dhaka court on Monday fixed January 18 for recording the statements of the witnesses in a case filed over the murder of blogger Washiqur Rahman Babu.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Dhaka, set the date as the no witness was produced before the court.

On October 4, the same court issued a fresh order to frame charges following a prosecution plea after the case was changed from judgement stage to the trial stage.

Three of the five accused, Zikrullah alias Hasan, Md Ariful Islam alias Arif alias Mushfiq, and Md Saiful Islam alias Mansur, who are now in jail, appeared before the court during the hearings of the case.

Two others --Akram Hossain Hasib alias Abdullah and Junayed alias Taher-- are stll at large.

On July 20, 2016, the court framed charges against five members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the case.

On September 2, 2015, DB inspector Moshiur Rahman, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to court against the five accused.

Blogger Washiqur Rahman Babu, 26, who was also an employee of Far East Travels Ltd, was stabbed by a gang of assailants near South Begunbari Jame Mosque under Tejgaon Industrial Police Station on March 30 in 2015.

Police rescued injured Washiqur and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the doctors declared him dead.









