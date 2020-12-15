Attack on Mujib sculpture an attack on Constitution, independence: Iqbal



Editor of the Daily Observer and former media adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury addressing a gathering of journalists and local people at the intersection of Kushtia town on Monday demanding punishment for the vandals of Bangabandhu sculpture in the town. photo : Observer

"Those who demolished the sculpture of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the dark night haven't broken only the hand of Bangabandhu, but also attacked our Constitution and Independence. Therefore, we cannot remain silent," he said adding that the culprits must be punished.

He made the remark in a mass gathering of journalists and mass people at the intersection of Kushtia city on Monday.

Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union (BFUJ) Secretary General Shaban Mahmud conducted the programme.

Ruling Awami League lawmaker from Kushtia-1 AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, Sadar Upazila Chairman Ataur Rahman Ata, Dhaka Union of Journalist (DUJ) president Quddus Afrad and general secretary Sazzad Alam Khan Tapu, journalist leaders Sebika Rani, Barun Kumar Bhowmik, BFUJ treasurer Dwip Azad, Chattogram Union of Journalist president Mohammed Ali, Rajshahi Union of Journalist president Kazi Sahed, Jessore Union of Journalist president Sajed Bakul, Narayangonj Union of Journalist president Abdus Salam also spoke in the programme. Later, the journalist leaders took oath of staying united until the culprits were punished.









