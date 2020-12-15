Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Attack on Mujib sculpture an attack on Constitution, independence: Iqbal

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Editor of the Daily Observer and former media adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury addressing a gathering of journalists and local people at the intersection of Kushtia town on Monday demanding punishment for the vandals of Bangabandhu sculpture in the town. photo : Observer

Editor of the Daily Observer and former media adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury addressing a gathering of journalists and local people at the intersection of Kushtia town on Monday demanding punishment for the vandals of Bangabandhu sculpture in the town. photo : Observer

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former media adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Editor of the Daily Observer, on Monday said those who don't believe in Bangladesh have no right to stay in the country.
"Those who demolished the sculpture of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the dark night haven't broken only the hand of Bangabandhu, but also attacked our Constitution and Independence. Therefore, we cannot remain silent," he said adding that the culprits must be punished.
He made the remark in a mass gathering of journalists and mass people at the intersection of Kushtia city on Monday.
Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union (BFUJ) Secretary General Shaban Mahmud conducted the programme.
Ruling Awami League lawmaker from Kushtia-1 AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, Sadar Upazila Chairman Ataur Rahman Ata, Dhaka Union of Journalist (DUJ) president Quddus Afrad and general secretary Sazzad Alam Khan Tapu, journalist leaders Sebika Rani, Barun Kumar Bhowmik, BFUJ treasurer Dwip Azad, Chattogram Union of Journalist president Mohammed Ali, Rajshahi Union of Journalist president Kazi Sahed, Jessore Union of Journalist president Sajed Bakul, Narayangonj Union of Journalist president Abdus Salam also spoke in the programme. Later, the journalist leaders took oath of staying united until the culprits were punished.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BAF to replace 320 members deployed in DR Congo 
Martyred Intellectuals Day
Court to record statements of  witnesses Jan 18
Attack on Mujib sculpture an attack on Constitution, independence: Iqbal
Attack on Army patrol: Terrorist shot dead
Papiya, husband taken on 3-day remand
Shyam Sundar new BTRC chairman
‘Final list of martyred intellectuals by Mar 26’


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft