Attack on Army patrol: Terrorist shot dead

An armed hill terrorist was killed after an attack on members of the security forces patrolling a road at Kaptai in Rangamati. The incident took place at midnight on Monday at the base of Dhulyachhari Bridge in Rangamati Sadar, according to ISPR.

Members of the Kaptai Jibontali Army Camp, who were on patrol, threw batons in self-defense in the wake of the incident. Bilton Chakma, 48, was shot dead on the spot but his accomplices escaped. A search of the scene in the early morning turned up with recovery of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition. Bilton was extorting fisherman of Kaptai Lake. Bilton Chakma was active members of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS- Santu Larma). There were several cases including a murder case against Bilton, according to sources



