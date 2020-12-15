Papiya, husband taken on 3-day remand

Expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mafiz were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Monday in a case filed for amassing wealth amounting to Tk 6.24 crore illegally.

Papiya is an expelled General Secretary of Jubo Mahila League of Narsingdhi district.

Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order after the ACC Deputy Director Shahin Ara Mamtaz, also the Investigation Officer, produced the couple before the court seeking a three-day remand each. On October 12, Papiya and her husband Mafiz were sentenced to 27-year rigorous imprisonment in an arms case.

According to ACC investigation, Papiya paid over Tk 3.23 crore in cash for service charges between October 12 in 2019 and February 22 in 2020 to the Dhaka Westin Hotel. During this period, she paid the money for 25 rooms including presidential and chairman suits, restaurant, spa, laundry and bar services.

She also spent Tk 40 lakh on shopping. Between April 2015 and April 2020, Papiya paid Tk 30 lakh on house rent and invested another Tk 1.2 crore in business.

Besides, another Tk 30.52 lakh was found in Papiya and her husband's bank accounts. During a raid last February, RAB recovered another Tk 58.41 lakh from her house. Papiya's husband Mafiz owns a sedan worth about Tk 22 lakh.

But they could not show any legal source of income against the wealth and expenditures. It appears they've amassed the wealth beyond the known sources of income, said ACC sources.

In this connection earlier on August 4, Deputy Director of ACC Shahin Ara Mamtaz filed the case against them with integrated office Dhaka-1, for amassing wealth worth Tk 6.24 crore illegally.

On February 22, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Papiya and her husband along with their accomplices from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit notes, foreign currencies and around Tk 2.5 lakh in cash.





