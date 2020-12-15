Shyam Sundar new BTRC chairman

Shyam Sundar Sikder, retired senior secretary to the Post and Telecommunications Division, has been appointed as Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

He will serve the position for the next three years, according to an order issued by the Public Administration Ministry. The PA Ministry issued the order on Monday.

He will replace outgoing BTRC chairman Jahurul Islam, who had served the top post of the regulatory authority for the last three year.

According to the PA Ministry order, the retired bureaucrat was appointed as commissioner and chairman of the authority for the next three years with the status of a senior secretary. During his service period, he will get all benefits of a senior secretary.

Shyam Sundar, an admin cadre officer of the civil administration, retired in 2019 after completion of his service at 59.

Meanwhile, retired district and Session's Judge Aby Syed Dilzar Hossain was appointed as commissioner of the authority for next three years in another notification of the PA Ministry.









