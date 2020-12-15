Video
‘Final list of martyred intellectuals by Mar 26’

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The list of martyred intellectuals, who have sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, will be revealed officially on March 26 next year. Before the disclosure, the ministry will prepare a final list incorporating the names from all upazilas through proper scrutiny.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque gave the announcement while talking with media after placing floral wreaths to the martyred intellectuals at Rayer Bazar Boddhobhumi Intellectuals Memorial (Shaheed Buddhijibi Smriti Shoudho).
In response to a query, Mozammal said that a draft list of 1,222 martyred intellectuals has already been prepared. Some more applications have been received and some may receive soon.


