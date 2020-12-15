Video
Savar land office to initiate e-mutation system

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The Land Ministry has completed all preparations to piloting new method for land mutation under its newly introduced system of 'Land Mutation radix' from Savar upazila in Dhaka.
According to the new system, no applications will be necessary for Land Mutation at Assistant Commissioner (AC) Land offices after purchasing or transferring land. Within eight days of land purchase or transfer, the authority will ensure land mutation following e-documents of land registration office.
To introduce the new system, the Land Ministry has already instructed the AC land office in Savar upazila. After successful implementation of the method, it would be started in all upazilas across the country within June next year, according to the Ministry order.
Earlier on November 9 this year, the Cabinet approved a proposal to coordinate land registration and mutation after purchasing, selling or transferring land following a presentation of the Land Ministry.
The Ministry issued a circular in this regard on Monday that contains a guideline for the field level land offices.
The circular said Assistant Commissioner (Land) needs to automatically file a miss case for e-Mutation following the received copy of 'Land Title Deed' and 'Land Transfer Notice (LT Notice) as like as e-Mutation application. As a result, no application will be needed from the recipient with documents or deed for e-Mutation.





