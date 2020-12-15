Youth die in fire at Kadamtali

A young man has died in a fire that erupted at a makeshift tin-roofed house at Shyampur in Kadamtali. The victim has been identified as Delowar Hossain, 18.

Fire Service Control Room Officer Lima Khanam said the tin-roofed rooms built on top of a one-storey house at Baritala caught fire around 3:00am on Monday.

The fire, which gradually spread and engulfed 21 small rooms, was caused by an electrical malfunction, she said. Two units of the fire service brought the flames under control around 4:30am and recovered Delowar's body from one of the rooms, which were occupied by tenants.

Jamal Uddin Mir Officer-in-Charge of Kadamtali Police Station said the others managed to get out after the place caught fire but Delowar was stranded in the fire. He used to work at a rolling mills and used to live alone in the room.







