Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Youth die in fire at Kadamtali

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

A young man has died in a fire that erupted at a makeshift tin-roofed house at Shyampur in Kadamtali. The victim has been identified as Delowar Hossain, 18.
Fire Service Control Room Officer Lima Khanam said the tin-roofed rooms built on top of a one-storey house at Baritala caught fire around 3:00am on Monday.
The fire, which gradually spread and engulfed 21 small rooms, was caused by an electrical malfunction, she said. Two units of the fire service brought the flames under control around 4:30am and recovered Delowar's body from one of the rooms, which were occupied by tenants.
Being informed, two fire fighting units rushed to the scene and doused the blaze at 3:45am after one hour of frantic efforts.
Lima Khatun said the fire originated from electric short circuit. Later, a charred body was recovered from a room of the building.
Jamal Uddin Mir Officer-in-Charge of Kadamtali Police Station said the others managed to get out after the place caught fire but Delowar was stranded in the fire. He used to work at a rolling mills and used to live alone in the room.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BAF to replace 320 members deployed in DR Congo 
Martyred Intellectuals Day
Court to record statements of  witnesses Jan 18
Attack on Mujib sculpture an attack on Constitution, independence: Iqbal
Attack on Army patrol: Terrorist shot dead
Papiya, husband taken on 3-day remand
Shyam Sundar new BTRC chairman
‘Final list of martyred intellectuals by Mar 26’


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft