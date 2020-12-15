

Buyers' delaying payment, causing woe for apparel industry



Undoubtedly the pandemic has triggered a global recession and Bangladesh is among the sufferers. A large number of garment manufacturers are cutting back on their production and running between 60% and 70% capacity at a time when their overheads have not dropped to that extent. The BGMEA president says that the severity of the second wave could be realised simply by analysing retail sales data on clothing stores in the US and European Union. Exactly the data are depicting a bleak scenario. The retailers and brands placed 30% fewer work orders for December and March season. Retail sales declined 9% in EU and USA in September but slipped down to 13% in October.



It is quite clear that another shadow may cast in this apparel industry. In this regard the economist and leading manufacturers of apparels are appealing to the government for a fresh stimulus package, so that the sector can come out of the troubled waters.



Earlier we have seen the government to have acted swiftly in introducing the first stimulus package for the RMG sector. So far, the government has given Tk 10,500 crore to the export-oriented garments sector in three phases since April at 2 per cent service charge to help workers' salaries and allowances to be paid.



Kudos to the government for saving millions of jobs in the RMG sector, and taking prompt move by sanctioning much needed stimulus package.



In tune with the manufacturers, we also think the government will take a pragmatic decision to handle the current predicament. Certainly, this sector needs a supporting hand from the government to cope with the second wave of the pandemic. If needed, a quick stimulus package should be introduced again.



