

Rohingya conundrum: Displacement, replacement and repatriation



The Rohingya displacement is the biggest mass exodus the whole world has recently witnessed. It is estimated that more or less than 25,000 people were killed, thousands of people were beaten and burnt; a major number of women were raped and sexually abused. This is none but a crude example of modern-day genocide as Oxford reference defines genocide as "The deliberate killing of a large group of people, especially those of a particular race or nation."



The UN has termed it as "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing". The Burmese military crackdown and the local Buddhists' heinous design to exterminate the Muslims from their land have spurred this recent refugee problem. In this era of multiculturalism, they have been treated as untouchable and the wretched of the earth. Military people did not spare the little children too.



Amidst this complex situation, Bangladeshi government is somehow compelled to give shelter to these displaced people and showed their utter sympathy and empathy to these 'unwanted people!' At the very beginning, the government and think tanks of Bangladesh were in dilemma; however, they could not bar them to come and take shelter in the remote area of Cox Bazar.



The Right-Wing monks being prejudiced against the Muslims worked hand in hand to perpetrate this heinous crime and that also paved the way for one of the biggest forced migrations on earth. Now, what will these displaced people do? They have seen the obnoxious brutality of the military people in front of their eyes and they are in trauma now. Will they be able to erase this memory ever?



Now, Bangladesh government is sending the Rohingyas from the congested Cox Bazar camp to Bhasan Char, Noakhali. The government is telling that this has been done with the consent of the willing people who want to shift there. Many NGOs are telling otherwise. And, UN has said they are not being informed. However, observers are positive about the facilities arranged in Bhasan Char. The dilemma is that Bhasan Char might go underwater in heavy monsoon or during floods. So, what will be the fate of these unfortunate people? How will they exist? - Questions remain.



Myanmar said they will take them phase by phase. But that did not happen and due to Covid-19, the process has not been started yet. So, the question arises from every quarter of Bangladeshi people 'Will that ever happen'? Or, will they live here perpetually and forever? These are perennial questions to be answered as Bangladesh is already burdened with her own people. On the other hand, these people could be dangerous in the near future as their demand will increase, and simultaneously their docile nature might change. What will happen if they are continuously denied of their basic rights?



A handsome number of researches show that many Rohingyas are not willing to go back to Myanmar. Besides, they will have to show evidence of their citizenship and the cause of fleeing before entering Myanmar again. It is an unimaginable scenario for them and they do shiver when they remember their memories of torture and oppression. Nonetheless, a handsome number of them want to go back to their land-their root- and thus eagerly waiting to reconcile with their near and dear ones. But, so far, it is a mere dream and it is assumed that the situation will not be normal soon.



Questions pop up: what the UN is doing? Why the so-called civilized countries are not shouting out? It is obvious that a small and densely populated country like Bangladesh cannot bear it for a long time. Foreign NGOs are working hard and foreign aids are coming on and often to help them lead a safe and secured life. Still, this is not enough at all. A permanent solution is needed. UN and other world organizations should put pressure on Myanmar to take the Rohingyas back to the Rakhine land where they belong to.



Muslim countries are almost inefficient in this case and they have almost remained silent. They could have given shelter to these victimized people minimizing the pressure on Bangladesh alone. So, this attitude of negligence from the part of other countries shows that Bangladesh has no other alternative other than fruitful negotiation with the UN and Myanmar. A great deal of dialogue and smart negotiation capabilities are urgently required to get rid of this most undesirable situation. Seeking cooperation from other countries is the last refuge for Bangladesh to solve this crisis.



Nobody can justify this sheer human rights violation. The farce and irony are that even Nobel laureate and the highest democratic leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi remained silent and still is. She has also taken sides with the Myanmar army and Buddhist monks just to secure her political place. What a shame for humanity! And, the belligerent and pugnacious Burmese Military and law enforcing forces are in no way ready to accept these Muslim Rohingyas. They are rather very happy to see them in Bangladesh and that is their ultimate evil design



Myanmar claims that Rohingyas have started to come from Bangladesh in 1856. So, they are Bangladeshi people. But it's been a long-complicated history. The fact is that they are living in Myanmar generation after generation. Most of them are deprived of having their full citizenship card and they also cannot cast their votes. So, their possibility to become a full citizen always remains in doubt.



This is the game the Burmese administration is playing for a long time. And, even in 2015, the New Papers have categorized many of them as Bengali. So, the problem is being raised, lulled, and fostered for a long time just to deny the rights of Muslim Rohingyas and to oppress them from every aspect of life. It shows how dark, gloomy, and uncertain their future is in Myanmar too. Yet, who cares?



The above narration depicts the pedagogy of the oppressed and suppressed Rohingyas. Hence, I ponder and ruminate, how come they would live in such a country where every regime discriminates them and denies their basic rights.



Bangladesh cannot solve it alone. The world should really understand and pay heed to this sensitive and humanitarian issue. They cannot remain silent or utter some bombastic words just for the sake of uttering only. The Rohingyas are suffering the most; the story of their miserable life is inexplicable. So far, Bangladesh has done enough for Rohingya. They have shown their big heart. Now, the UN and rich countries, and different humanitarian organizations must step forward and convene together to have a better solution to this 21st century's biggest refugee crisis.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department

of English, Daffodil International University







