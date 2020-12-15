

Vaccine and our best hope in pandemic



Vaccine, a suspension of weakened, killed, or fragmented microorganisms or toxins administered primarily to prevent disease. A substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease. A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease.



Vaccines contain weakened or inactive parts of a particular organism antigen that triggers an immune response within the body. Newer vaccines contain the blueprint for producing antigens rather than the antigen itself. Regardless of whether the vaccine is made up of the antigen itself or the blueprint so that the body will produce the antigen, this weakened version will not cause the disease in the person receiving the vaccine, but it will prompt their immune system to respond much as it would have on its first reaction to the actual pathogen.



A pathogen is a bacterium, virus, parasite or fungus that can cause disease within the body. Each pathogen is made up of several subparts, usually unique to that specific pathogen and the disease it causes. The subpart of a pathogen that causes the formation of antibodies is called an antigen. The antibodies produced in response to the pathogen's antigen are an important part of the immune system.



You can consider antibodies as the soldiers in your body's defence system. Each antibody, or soldier, in our system, is trained to recognize one specific antigen. We have thousands of different antibodies in our bodies. When the human body is exposed to an antigen for the first time, it takes time for the immune system to respond and produce antibodies specific to that antigen. In the meantime, the person is susceptible to becoming ill. Once the antigen-specific antibodies are produced, they work with the rest of the immune system to destroy the pathogen and stop the disease.



Many of these vaccines work in different ways, but they all have the same fundamental goal to ensure you are protected from infection without making you sick. When you get a vaccine shot, the medicine flows through your bloodstream, tricking your body into thinking that you're being attacked by a foreign invader. Your immune system swoops into action, churning out virus-fighting proteins called antibodies that can protect you from the would-be threat. Your immune system also has a pretty good memory, so it will spring into action again should you ever become exposed to the real virus.



Every vaccine is different, and it's not clear how long immunity for a COVID-19 vaccine may last. But the benefit of a vaccine is that it gets your immune system in fighting shape without making you sick. When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, there are four main approaches that are currently being tested in late-stage trials across the globe. Some use a traditional approach, which uses real weakened or killed virus to spark this immune reaction. Others use little pieces of the virus' surface, rather than a whole dead virus.



Most COVID-19 vaccines that are inlate-stage testing require two shots spaced a few weeks apart, but a few will likely only need one. Despite these differences, one thing is for sure any vaccine that is authorized will have undergone months of testing in large-scale experiments. Negative reactions from vaccines are not rare, and the most common side effects like a rash or a sore arm occur within a few hours of being vaccinated. And experts say a vaccine will be the key to stopping this pandemic and going back to live as normal.



It uses a completely different approach to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which inject part of the virus's genetic code into patients. The Oxford vaccine is a genetically modified common cold virus that used to infect chimpanzees. It has been altered to stop it causing an infection in people and to carry the blueprints for part of the coronavirus, known as the spike protein. Once these blueprints are inside the body they start producing the coronavirus' spike protein, which the immune system recognizes as a threat and tries to squash it. A vaccine is what we've spent the year waiting for and what lockdowns have bought time for. However, producing enough vaccine and then immunising tens of billions around the world, is still a great challenge.



Recently the government of Bangladesh has signed an agreement with two organizations to collect 30 million doses of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca. Bangladesh may get a suitable Covid-19 vaccine next year, no matter what hurdles there are. But the question remains whether the country is ready to properly preserve and distribute it. The government has to improve the capacity of the existing cold chain and ensure other required logistic support so that the vaccine can be delivered to the Upazila level for fair distribution.



The challenge in vaccine development consists in devising a vaccine strong enough to ward off infection without making the individual seriously ill. To that end, researchers have devised different types of vaccines. Weakened, or attenuated, vaccines consist of microorganisms that have lost the ability to cause serious illness but retain the ability to stimulate immunity. They may produce a mild or subclinical form of the disease.



The world is eagerly waiting for an effective vaccine against novel coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc. As of now, eight vaccines, including one developed by the University of Oxford of the United Kingdom, are under phase two of their clinical evaluation. More 110vaccines are now going through pre-clinical evaluation. Oxford's vaccine has reportedly been injected into humans, but the outcome is still awaited. But, in the meanwhile, the university authority has claimed that their vaccine has been successful in producing an effective antibody.



A third different type of vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and German biotech BioNTechalso showed promise in a small, early study. These are adding to hopes and expectations that at least one will prove safe and effective. We should prioritize an effective plan, so that once we get the vaccine how, where and who will get preference in vaccination. We should make sure that all goes as per plan.

Dr Zubair Khaled huq is

Family Medicine, Gerontology,

Public Health Specialist







