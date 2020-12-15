Golden sons’ contributions to country recalled



The photos taken on Monday show wreaths being placed at the Gallamary Martyred Memorial in Khulna City (1), at Central Shaheed Minar in Noakhali Science and Technology University (2), at the martyrs' monument in Gopalganj (3), Kishoreganj (4), and at the Setabganj Central Memorial in Bochaganj Upazila of Dinajpur (5), at newly inaugurated Liberation War Memorial in Bablaban Killing Field in Rajshahi City (6), at the monument of Dinajpur Hazi Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (7), a mourning procession brought out by Pabna Science and Technology University (8), and hoisting national flag at Karai Kadipur Killing Field in Joypurhat (9). photoS: observer

The intellectuals were killed by the Pakistan occupation forces and their local collaborators just two days ahead of the country's victory in 1971.

On December 14 in 1971, country's renowned academicians, teachers, journalists, engineers, doctors, artists, and other eminent personalities were dragged out of their houses blindfolded and taken to unknown places and then brutally tortured and killed.

Their bodies were later dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing places in the capital.

To mark the day, different organisatins organised various programmes that include bringing out mourning processions, hoisting national flag, placing wreaths at the monuments, and holding discussion meetings.

At the discussion meetings, the speakers recalled the contribution of the martyred intellectuals to the country and renewed a pledge to build the country following their principles.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration organised various programmes on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises in the town.

On behalf of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana and Police administration, Superintend of Police (SP) Muhammad Saidur Rahman placed floral wreaths on the monument nearby 'Joy Bangla Pukur' Killing Field at around 10am.

The martyred intellectuals have been shown state honour at that time.

Later, the participants observed one minute of silence for the eternal peace of the martyred' soul.

On the other hand, on behalf of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Vice-Chancellor Dr AQM Mahbub, Sadar Upazila administration, District Unit Awami League (AL), District Freedom Fighters' Association and different government and private organisations have shown respect by placing wreaths on the monument and mass graveyard in the town.

PABNA: Various programmes were organised in the district on Monday, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

In this connection, the district administration, police administration, AL leaders, Zila Parishad members and different government and cultural organisations paid their respect to the martyred intellectuals of the country.

District Unit AL placed wreaths at the Muktijoddha Smriti Shaheed Minar in the town in the morning.

DC Md Kabir Hossain, SP Md Rafiquil Islam and Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim Lal, among others, were present at that time.

Pabna University of Science and Technology, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, BNP, Jatiya Party, Udichi Shilpigoshthi and Pabna Press Club also placed floral wreaths to show respect to the martyred intellectuals.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the press club auditorium.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the Martyred Intellectuals Day and Joypurhat Freedom Day, various programmes were organised in the district.

The day started with placing a floral wreath on the Pagla Dewan Killing Field in the district town.

Later, the district administration placed another wreath on the Karai Kadirpur Killing Field, commemorating the day.

After placing wreaths, a discussion meeting was held there.

DC Md Shariful Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman and District Unit AL President Md Arifur Rahman Rocket, General Secretary (GS) Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Milton Chandra Roy and Freedom Fighter Amzad Hossain, among others, spoke at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the district administration arranged a three-day long programme, marking the Victory Day.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a wreath was placed at the Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Memorial in the district town.

Later, Kishoreganj Press Club organised a discussion meeting there with its Convener Advocate ABM Lutfor Rashid Rana in the chair.

Former President of Kishoreganj Press Club AK Nasim Khan, Member Advocate Nazrul Islam Nuru, Member Secretary Monour Hossain Rony and Journalist Alam Sarowar Tito, among others, spoke at the meeting.

KHULNA: To mark the day, various programmes were organised in the city.

The day's programme began with paying tributes by Khulna Muktijoddha Sangsad to the Gallamary Martyred Memorial in the city at 12:01am.

Different political, socio-cultural, government, non-government organisations and educational institutions placed wreaths at the memorial at that time.

Later, the district administration organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest while DC Md Helal Hossain presided over the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader, Khulna Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam and SP SM Shafiullah, among others, were also present in the programme.

Meanwhile, Khulna City and District units of AL organised a meeting at the party office in the city, marking the day.

KCC Mayor and City Unit AL President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, GS MDA Babul Rana, District Unit AL President and GS Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, among others, addressed the meeting.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at the UNO office in Dumuria Upazila of the district at around 9:30am.

Dumuria Upazila Parishad Chairman Gazi Ezaz Ahmed was present as chief guest while UNO Md Abdul Wadud presided over the meeting.

Upazila Secondary Education Officer SM Firoz Ahmed, Juba Unnayan Officer SM Kamruzzaman and Daridro Bimochon Officer Protap Chandra Das, among others, spoke in the programme.

Earlier, floral wreaths were placed on the Chuknagar Killing Field, commemorating the martyred intellectuals of the country.

PIROJPUR: On this occasion, different programmes were arranged in the district town.

The district administration organised a discussion meeting at the DC office in the town in the morning.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain presided over the meeting while different government officials, among others, were present.

Meanwhile, Sadar Upazila administration also organised a meeting with the UNO in chair.

Pirojpur Press Club offered floral tribute at a monument in the town, commemorating the martyred intellectuals.

Aftab Uddin College also organised a meeting there at its conference room.

Acting Principal of the college Md Lutfur Rahman chaired the meeting.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Engineer Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain Auditorium in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

UNO Md Nazmul Alam presided over the meeting.

Upazila Unit AL President Md Faizur Rashid Khasru, Vice-president Nizamul Haque Nanna and Upazila Parishad Vice-chairman Md Mashiur Rahman Mridha, among others, also spoke in the programme.

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR: State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, and all administrative and social organisations placed floral wreaths at Setabganj Central Memorial in the morning, commemorating the martyred intellectuals of the country.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on the memorial premises with UNO Chhanda Pal in the chair.

Setabganj Municipality Mayor Abdus Sabur, Upazila Unit AL GS Afshar Ali and former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Jafrullah, among others, were present in the programme.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: In this connection, a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil were held at Nageshwari Upazila Parishad Hall Room in the town at around 11am.

The upazila parishad organised the meeting with Upazila Chairman Mostafa Zaman in the chair.

Freedom Fighter Mojibor Rahman Birbal, Upazila Animal Resources Officer Dr Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS) Polash Mandol and Secondary Education Officer Kamrul Islam, among others, spoke in the programme.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, Kamalnagar Upazila administration organised a discussion meeting at the Upazila Resources Centre.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Mezbah Uddin Ahmed Bappi was present as chief guest while UNO Md Kamruzzaman presided over the meeting.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Pudam Pushpa Chakma, Kamalnagar PS OC Muhammad Nurul Absar, Upazila Parishad Vice-chairman Omar Faruq Sagar, Rokhsana Akter Ruxy, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Tauhidul Islam and former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Md Shafiq Uddin, among others, spoke in the programme.

Meanwhile, different educational institutes in the upazila also organised meeting, maintaining the health and hygiene rules due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: The day was observed in Matiranga Upazila of the district in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the Upazila Parishad conference room in the morning. Matiranga UNO Miss Trila Dev presided over the meeting.

AC Land Miss Farzana Akhter Bobi, Upazila Animal Resources Officer Polash Kanti Chakma, Upazila Health Officer Dr Khairul Alam and Freedom Fighters Md Mansur Ali, Hanif Hawlader and Md Abul Hashem, among others, spoke in the programme.

Earlier, UNO Trila Dev along with freedom fighters and the upazila administration officers placed wreaths on the 'Swadhinota Sopan' in the town. 