Obituaries

Nur Hafez Mia

MONPURA, BHOLA: Former Sakuchia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Alhaj Nur Hafez Mia died of old age complications at his residence in Monpura Upazila of the district at around 10am on Sunday.

He was the father of present Sakuchia UP Chairman and Monpura Upazila Unit Awami League General Secretary Alhaj Zakir Hossain Mia.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Abdullah Al Islam Jakob College Field after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried at the family graveyard.



Md Moniruzzman Shikder

PIROJPUR: Md Moniruzzman Shikder, principal of Indurkani Government College, died of cardiac arrest at his residence in the district on Saturday evening. He was 55.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Bhabanipur Village in Indurkani Upazila.

He left wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Sakhawat Hossain Hiron

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Sakhawat Hossain Hiron, former organising secretary of district unit BNP, died at his house in Kamalnagar Upazila on Friday. He was 48.

After his namaz-e-janaza, Hiron was buried at the family graveyard in Hazirhat area of the upazila at night.

He left wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.









