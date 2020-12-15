Three women among 8 held over trapping men

NAOGAON, Dec 14: Police have detained eight persons including three women in the district town over swindling money by love trap.

Superintendent of Police Abdul Manna confirmed the matter in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

He said accused Bulbuli Begum, 23, often developed relation with men by mobile phone and called them in a rented house in Bangabaria Mohalla, where she along with others took picture of the victims and blackmailed them to swindle money.

As a sequel, they called one Abdul Khalek, of Bandaikhara Bazar under Atrai Police Station, to the house where they beat him up and demanded Tk 5 lakh from his family.

Later, the victim's son informed the matter to police.

Following this, police raided the house and detained them.







