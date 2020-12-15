Video
Home Countryside

Housewife gang-rape: Two arrested in Madaripur

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Dec 14: Police have arrested two persons including a woman in Shibchar Upazila of the district in a case filed over gang-rape of a housewife.
According to the case statement, one Akhi Akter, 25, and some other men picked up the victim from Sonar Bangla Plaza area on Saturday afternoon over previous enmity. They took the housewife in an abandoned building inside Pachchar Bakhorerkandi Project where the victim was, first, beaten and, later, gang-raped by three men. Later, when they were transferring the victim to another place by a three-wheeler, the housewife screamed for help.
Hearing cry for help, locals rescued the victim, but the accused managed to flee the scene. The victim field a case with Shibchar Police Station (PS) at night.
Following this, police arrested two accused including sex worker Akhi.


