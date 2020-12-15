Health risk on Kuakata sea beach alarming



Tourists are ignoring health safety rules on Kuakata sea beach. photo: observer

According to sources at the Health Department, the beach safety is being threatened. In many cases, the health safety rules amid corona pandemic are being breached. Due to such negligence, businesses centring the beach may collapse.

On December 8, the infection cases increased to 1,650 in Patuakhali. About 40 died including at least 10 in Kalapara, according to official data.

Kalapara Upazila is facing more risks of corona than that of all other upazilas in Patuakhali District, Kuakata is located in this upazila.

In the southern region, the first case of corona infection and death was detected on March 18. Later all activities were suspended on the beach.

After four months of lockdown, Kuakata beach was reopened in mid-August, and health safety rules were imposed.

Arrival of tourists arrival increases gradually. Over 200 hotels, motels and guest houses resumed businesses. About 2,000 daily earners got back to works. All types of businesses resumed their commercial activities.

On the beach, over 100 motorcyclists and horse riders resumed activities. They are dependent on the beach.

Many families are running their businesses by providing umbrella, chair and bench. Even many youths are earning money by shooting group pictures of tourists. Many are earning as guides too.

Due to the first wave of corona, tourism business in Kuakata suffered a total setback. All these daily earners got into hard life. Most of the labour families faced starvation.

With lifting the ban, life returned to the beach. Now tourists and locals are ignoring health safety rules.

Sources at Patuakhali Civil Surgeon's office said they are asking always to maintain social distancing and use mask. But many are not complying. Awareness is being made through mike. Police members are also actively working.

Kuakata Zone ASP Sohrab Hossen said, "We are invariably reminding awareness to tourists. They are being requested to wear mask and maintain social distancing."

Some health experts opined, the life of tourists is not only under risk, but the local life is also threatened.







