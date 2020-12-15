Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Malaysia ministers wear PPE in parliament, opposition walks out

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14: Two Malaysian ministers who should have been quarantining after being exposed to coronavirus voted in parliament in protective gear on Monday, triggering an opposition walkout.
The politicians came into contact with Covid-19 patients earlier this month, but officials allowed them to partake in a key budget vote -- provided they wore gowns, face masks, shields and gloves.
But the sitting quickly descended into pandemonium, with opposition MPs shouting out in protest and most deciding to leave the chamber rather than cast their votes.
"It is a black day for democracy in Malaysia because there is no rule of law," opposition lawmaker Xavier Jayakumar told AFP.
However, as well as the health minister and human resources minister, one opposition MP who should have been quarantining also turned up in parliament in protective gear.
The parliament speaker insisted safeguards had been taken, including having the lawmakers transported in an ambulance and placed in a special room, state news agency Bernama reported.
He rejected attempts to stop the vote, and the nine-month-old government easily won after the walkout.
Most MPs had already backed the main budget vote last month, a victory for embattled Prime Minister Muhyddin Yassin whose parliamentary coalition holds a wafer-thin majority.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysia ministers wear PPE in parliament, opposition walks out
US starts vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown
India farmers hold day-long hunger strike as protests intensify
Fear and mistrust stalk Kashmir election
BJP chief Nadda tests positive
Algeria rejects Trump’s stance
Gandhi’s statue vandalised
Trump bid to overturn election stymied but scars will remain


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft