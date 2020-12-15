Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US starts vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

KALAMAZOO, Dec 14: The United States started its Covid-19 vaccination program on Monday as the nation's death toll edged towards 300,000, while Germany announced a partial lockdown over the holidays due to an explosion of cases.
Delivery trucks with special refrigeration equipment rolled out of a facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday as part of a public-private plan to ship millions of doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to vulnerable Americans.
Courier services FedEx and UPS have deployed fleets of trucks and planes to carry their precious cargo -- sometimes under armed guard -- to all 50 states, where healthcare workers and nursing-home residents will be first in line.
"Vaccines are shipped and on their way," President Donald Trump tweeted. "Get well USA. Get well WORLD."
One state governor, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, said that "we now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated" on Monday -- less than 72 hours after the vaccine received emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.
An initial 2.9 million doses are set to be delivered by Wednesday, with officials saying 20 million Americans could receive the two-shot regimen by year end, and 100 million by March.
But the breakthrough comes at one of the darkest moments of the pandemic, with infections in the United States and many other countries soaring, and health experts still struggling against vaccine skepticism, lockdown fatigue and uneven adherence to safety rules.
The US has the world's highest death toll of more than 299,000, and the largest number of cases, at 16.2 million -- including more than 1.5 million new cases in just the past week.
Worldwide, there have been at least 1.6 million deaths since the outbreak emerged in China last December, and 71.6 million cases overall.
The start of vaccination campaigns this week in the US -- and also Canada -- came as Germany announced a partial lockdown from Wednesday, with non-essential shops and schools to close in a bid to halt an "exponential growth" in infections.
The restrictions, agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders, will apply through the holidays until January 10.
Europe's biggest economy has been severely hit by a resurgence of the coronavirus, with daily new infections more than three times their springtime peak. Daily death tolls last week approached 600.
Germany's hardest-hit states had already ordered new measures. Saxony state, where in some areas incidence rates have hit 500 per 100,000 people, will shutter shops and schools from Monday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysia ministers wear PPE in parliament, opposition walks out
US starts vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown
India farmers hold day-long hunger strike as protests intensify
Fear and mistrust stalk Kashmir election
BJP chief Nadda tests positive
Algeria rejects Trump’s stance
Gandhi’s statue vandalised
Trump bid to overturn election stymied but scars will remain


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft